Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Highland Village council approves street projects, supports county TRIP 22 bond

Highland Village City Hall. Photo by Bill Castleman

The Highland Village City Council last week voted to approve several resolutions for street projects.

The contract for the 2022 Asphalt Overlay Project was awarded to Reynolds Asphalt and Construction for $137,372 for the overlay of Highland Village Road from North Clearwater Drive to Highland Lake Drive, overlay of Highland Lake Drive from Highland Village Road to Tharp Drive, and the addition of ADA parking spaces and overlay of the Copperas Branch Park parking lot. The second resolution was for engineering and surveying services with Shaumburg & Polk for the reconstruction of Highland Village Road from Brazos Boulevard to the KCS Railroad crossing, according to a news release from the city, and the third resolution authorizes an agreement with SAZ Infrastructure for concrete street panel repairs to be made within various subdivisions.

The City Council also approved a resolution in support of Denton County’s Transportation Road Improvement Program – 2022 (TRIP 22), a bond program that is on the ballot in next week’s election. The $580 million bond proposal includes funding for 119 road projects around the county, including some in Highland Village: the reconstruction of Highland Village Road from Brazos to the KCS Railroad at a total project cost of $3.6 million and Highland Shores Boulevard from Briarhill to Twin Coves at a total project cost of $9.2 million. If approved by voters, for those projects, Denton County will provide 50% of the construction costs and Highland Village will pay the other half.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

