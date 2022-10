Several railroad crossing closures are planned this week in Argyle for ongoing railroad maintenance.

According to Argyle ISD, the following road closures will take place this week at Hwy 377:

Tuesday: Frenchtown Road

Wednesday: FM 407

Saturday: Canyon Falls Drive

Each closure is scheduled for 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, according to the school district. Drivers should avoid the area of the closures and expect delays.