Monday, October 31, 2022
JDRF One Walk to raise funds, awareness for juvenile diabetes research

Photo courtesy of JDRF North Texas and Oklahoma

The community is invited to spread awareness and support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation next weekend at the annual JDRF One Walk.

One Walks will be held around the country in mid-November, with the North Texas one taking place Nov. 12 at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington. Everyone is welcome to take part in the food, fun fellowship, 5K and more. Register here.

For Corinth-based counselor Chikeitha Owens of Abundance of Hope Counseling, the cause is personal for her and her family. Both of her sons, 8 and 24, were diagnosed when they were 18 months and 5 years old, respectively. Owens serves on the JDRF Texas and Oklahoma chapter board, and as a JDRF outreach volunteer to assist families whose child was recently diagnosed with Type One diabetes.

“Knowing you’re not alone and having someone to reach out to with questions” is extremely helpful to parents,” Owens said. She encouraged parents to make sure their kids are checked for Type One, because seemingly minor things like bedwetting can be a symptom of juvenile diabetes.

