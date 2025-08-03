Flower Mound invites public to weigh in on retail and restaurant wish list

Area residents have the chance to help shape the town’s retail and dining future by participating in Flower Mound’s Retail and Restaurant Survey.

Town officials announced on Saturday that the survey, open through Aug. 31, will collect feedback on which businesses residents most want to see in Flower Mound. The results will be used by the town’s Economic Development staff to guide recruitment efforts and attract new businesses.

Flower Mound last conducted a similar survey in 2022, which helped draw high-demand names such as Nordstrom Rack, H-E-B and Whataburger. This year’s survey will identify the top 20 most-requested retailers and restaurants, with results expected in early fall.

The five most-requested retailers in 2022 were, in order, Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, Nordstrom, Central Market and Costco. Four of those names appeared in the top five of the town’s 2017 survey. Trader Joe’s was No. 1 in both surveys.

Economic Development officials noted that while survey data is valuable in attracting businesses, many companies select sites based on criteria such as proximity to existing locations, highway access, visibility, and residential density. “Our Economic Development staff uses these survey results in their recruitment efforts to target the most requested businesses through meetings, direct outreach, and at various tradeshows to bring in the businesses that you want to see,” the town said in a news release.

Residents can complete the survey online at www.flowermound.gov/survey.