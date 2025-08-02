Sheriff’s Corner

Summer is here! As temperatures rise, we naturally seek enjoyable outdoor activities. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to embrace the season while prioritizing safety. Here are some essential safety tips to keep in mind this summer.

Whether you’re camping, hiking, swimming, picnicking or barbecuing, the heat in Texas poses risks such as dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Children are particularly vulnerable since their bodies cool down more slowly than those of adults. To stay safe, remember to:

– Stay hydrated

– Seek shade

– Reapply sunscreen

– Take breaks from the heat

Cooling off at local lakes and pools is a great way to beat the summer heat, but it’s crucial to take precautions and educate your family about water safety. Implement multiple layers of protection, teach your children about swimming safety, and stay vigilant. Drownings can happen to anyone, regardless of swimming skills, and they can occur quickly, in just 20 to 60 seconds.

Avoid using wire grill brushes when grilling. The wires can break off and end up in your food, potentially leading to serious injuries. To eliminate this risk, consider replacing your metal wire grill brush with a safer alternative.

Finally, prepare for emergencies by keeping a first aid kit on hand. The Red Cross offers excellent courses on how to handle serious wounds, broken bones, bites, stings, and more. You can also check with your local City for CPR classes or find one online through the Redcross.org.

Stay safe and enjoy your summer!