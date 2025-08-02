Help us give away 3 water heaters to someone in need

By Ron Strelke

At Force Home Services, we believe in the power of showing up—for our neighbors, for our community, and for the people who might be going through a hard time behind closed doors. That’s why this August, we’re doing something a little different.

We’re giving away three brand-new water heaters, including full installation, to three local families or individuals in need—completely free.

Why? Because everyone deserves the comfort of hot water. Whether it’s for a relaxing shower after a long day or simply making sure the kids can bathe before school, hot water isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. And in tough times, it’s often one of the first things to go unfixed.

Know Someone Who Could Use a Hand?

Maybe it’s a senior neighbor living on a fixed income, a single parent doing their best, or a family facing unexpected challenges. We want to help them.

From now until August 25th, we’re accepting nominations. It’s simple:

Fill out a short form telling us who you’re nominating and why.

Our team will review every submission with care.

On August 30th, we’ll announce three recipients who will each receive a FREE water heater and professional installation—on us.

👉 Nominate someone today at www.forcehomeservices.com/water-heater-giveaway

Let’s Be the Reason Someone Feels a Little Less Alone

This isn’t just about plumbing—it’s about people. If you’ve ever needed a helping hand, or known someone who has, you understand how much a small act of kindness can mean. Let’s come together and bring a little warmth to the lives of those who need it most.

(Sponsored content)