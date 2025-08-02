Flower Mound Police Blotter

On April 29, a 28-year-old man stole his 69-year-old father’s car in Sanger and drove it to the 3600 block of Terracina Blvd. When officers arrived, they learned the man was also a suspect in a robbery and aggravated assault. He admitted to hitting his father with the car before taking it. As officers tried to take him into custody, he attempted to run and was apprehended after being tased in a nearby backyard.

On May 1, a scammer posing as a support technician for Dairy Queen’s register system convinced the store manager to access a register under the guise of troubleshooting a refund error. The caller manipulated the system during the call and ultimately stole $5,676.76 from the store.

On May 3, a traffic stop for a missing front license plate escalated into a pursuit after the driver threw a bag from the car and fled. The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a parked vehicle, but he continued to resist arrest—first running, then attempting to grab an officer’s taser and firearm. He was tased twice before being taken into custody and charged with six offenses.

On May 9, a routine traffic stop escalated when the driver was found with illegal drugs and allegedly tried to destroy the evidence. The suspect was arrested and now faces a first-degree felony charge for drug possession and tampering with evidence.