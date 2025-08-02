Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 31, a man crashed his four-wheeler when he drove off a hill into a culvert behind McAuliffe Elementary school. He was not wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries and was cited for operating a motor vehicle where he definitely shouldn’t have been.

On June 3, two dog owners started fighting after their dogs got into it with each other. One of the dogs bit the other dog, so the two owners decided to do the same. Police were called to the scene to de-escalate the situation. Neither dog owner opted to press charges.

On June 4, a rocky relationship between two neighbors got even rockier—literally. One tried to stop water runoff by lining the fence with stones, but the other dug them up, blaming the rocks for flooding their yard. Officers stepped in, referring both to the constable’s office for a civil solution.

On June 7, a routine traffic stop for expired registration quickly turned into a full-blown warrant roundup when the driver was found to have active warrants from three different agencies. As if that wasn’t enough, the temporary license plate was fake—earning the driver an extra citation on the way to jail.

On June 7, five adults went off-road—and off-limits—at YMCA Camp on the Lake, driving past “No Trespassing” signs, knocking down posts, and leaving behind tire tracks and torn-up turf. They admitted they saw the signs but kept going anyway. Thanks to their honesty and cooperation, they drove away with warnings instead of citations.

On June 10, a manager of a local restaurant was fired after he allegedly stole information from a company laptop, wrote forged checks off the company account and fraudulently pilfered money from the restaurant’s DoorDash account.

On June 12, a 12-year-old boy had a ruff day after he was scratched and bitten while playing with a family friend’s 4-year-old Labrador. The bite required stitches, prompting a report to animal control. The vaccinated pup was cleared for a home quarantine.

On June 17, a resident reported their home had been egged, with the prime suspects allegedly busted on Snapchat posing with eggs and toilet paper in their car. After a call to the parents, the suspects were likely scrambling for apologies—no charges were filed, just a classic case of teen mischief sunny side up.