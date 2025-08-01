Supreme Boil now open in Flower Mound

Supreme Boil Cajun Seafood began its soft opening period on Friday with plans for a grand opening in late August.

Located in Flower Mound at 2321 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 413, the space was previously occupied by Z Grill & Tap.

It will be owned by the same group that owns Supreme Crab Cajun Seafood in Denton.

Supreme Crab is known for its create-your-own seafood boils with lots of proteins to choose from, including mussels, clams, shrimp, snow crab legs, lobster tails and more.

According to Supreme Boil’s manager Mikey Gao, the restaurant is in a soft opening phase, which offers a limited menu. By the end of August, he said the seafood spot will have its full menu ready for guests.