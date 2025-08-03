Travel with Terri: Aquamarine water, floating cabins and endless adventures awaits you at Oklahoma’s Lake Murray State Park

Texans, our Oklahoma neighbors have a hidden gem that’s a fantastic vacation destination. It’s Lake Murray State Park, located in the heart of Chickasaw Country. This is the first and largest state park in the state of Oklahoma. Named after former Governor of Oklahoma William Murray, the state park covers more than 12,500 acres. This impressive man-made lake features 5,700 surface acres of sparkling aquamarine water.

We often believe that vacations require traveling far away. Well, think again. If you desire to be surrounded by nature, a pristine lake, with many activity options, Lake Murray State Park is the ultimate road trip stop. All of this is located just 26 miles from the Oklahoma State Line, three miles off Interstate 35 at exit 24.

My family has been visiting here for decades and has created many wonderful memories at Lake Murray State Park. This scenic area is lush with mature trees and rolling hills. The amenities include numerous parks, beaches, hiking trails, campgrounds, an ATV and motorcycle area, an 18-hole golf course, a marina, snack shops, a restaurant, water sports rentals, mini-golf and a variety of lodging options.

Accommodations

Within the park, there’s a new 32-room lodge situated on the waterfront, complete with a boat dock for guests’ use. All rooms feature private balconies, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. The lodge offers meeting areas, stunning lake views, and all the amenities you need for a comfortable stay. This is one of the nicest state park lodges I’ve ever experienced. There’s even a lovely lakefront restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining options, called The Lookout. We had fun driving our boat to the restaurant, where there are plenty of boat slips.

The state park has 56 cabins available for rent. These cabins are original and are very rustic. They are in the process of renovating and updating them. The cabins are available in various sizes and locations throughout the park. If you prefer to camp, this is the place. Lake Murray State Park features nine separate RV campgrounds, totaling 321 RV campsites and 165 tent sites, scattered throughout its expansive, wooded landscape.

My preferred choice for lodging here is the Floating Cabins. Lake Murray’s floating cabins provide a distinctive lodging experience for guests seeking tranquil water views and the opportunity to witness sunrises over the lake. These privately owned havens range from intimate one-bedroom Pods to the expansive Atrium Lodge, accommodating up to eighteen guests—ideal for families, retreats, or reunions. There’s even a helpful team that assists guests in unloading everything from their car.

Every floating cabin unit is thoughtfully adorned with charming décor and outfitted with modern comforts. I was thrilled to find a fully equipped kitchen for lakeside cooking, plush bedding and bath linens, air conditioning, heating, and cable TV. Propane grills (with propane included) make al fresco dining easy, while the gentle sway of the cabin reminds you—you’re not just near the lake, you’re on it. While staying at one of these cool cabins, you can swim or fish off your front porch or tie your boat to your cabin. It’s a truly unique and enjoyable place to stay. Lake Murray Floating Cabins are rustic luxury with a splash of adventure, inviting you to relax and unwind at one of Oklahoma’s most unforgettable lodging experiences.

Tucker Tower Nature Center

One of my favorite areas of Lake Murray is Tucker Tower Nature Center. It’s opposite Lake Murray Marina and is the most iconic structure at Lake Murray State Park. This historic landmark was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1933 as a summer retreat for Governor William Murray. The tower is now a geological museum. It is currently open as an extension of the Lake Murray Nature Center, where visitors can learn more about the area’s history and ecology. This must-see historic tower stands 65 feet high. It’s an adventure to climb the winding stairs to the top of Tucker Tower, which offers stunning bird’s-eye views of the lake below. Give yourself plenty of time here because there’s a lot to see. You also have options for getting there, you can drive, hike to it or do like we did – we went by boat to Tucker Tower from our Floating Cabin. There’s a nice boat dock right by the fabulous new Nature Center.

Golf Course, Riding Stables and ATV’s

Other options are golfing and horseback riding. The Lake Murray Golf Course features a pro shop, a practice range, and 18 holes that wind through towering oak trees, strategically placed water hazards, and a beautiful natural waterfall. Guests can also take a horseback ride or hayride at the Lake Murray Riding Stables, where private trail rides are available.

Lake Murray State Park offers more than just tranquil lakeside retreats—it revs things up with a designated ATV area that’s perfect for off-road adventures. The dedicated ATV and Motorcycle Area covers nearly 1,000 acres, providing diverse terrain for off-road enthusiasts. ​​

Water Sports & Mini-Golf

Lake Murray Water Sports & Mini-Golf offers an 18-hole miniature golf course and rentals for paddleboats, kayaks, canoes, water bikes, sailboats, a water trampoline, and a water slide. Guests can also rent wave runners, jet boats, and pontoon boats with a slide, along with all the necessary equipment, including wakeboards, tubes, and skis. Sunset cruises are also available every evening. The jet skis were very popular with our family. The Lake Murray Water Sports owners are on hand to provide you with instructions and guidance for a safe and exciting lake adventure.

Scuba Diving

Who knew? Yes, there is scuba diving at Lake Murray State Park in Oklahoma, and it’s a popular freshwater dive spot. Marietta Landing Campground is the leading dive site, offering easy shore access and restrooms. Visibility typically ranges from 10 to 30 feet, and water temperatures hover between 60°F and 83°F from late spring to early fall. The lake features sunken boats, platforms, and even motorcycles to explore underwater. Divers typically encounter a variety of fish such as freshwater drum, walleye, and perch.

Plan your escape to tranquility at Oklahoma’s Lake Murray State Park, where wide-open skies, sparkling waters, and serene trails beckon. Whether you’re dreaming of an intimate weekend getaway for two or planning the ultimate family vacation or reunion, this lakeside haven offers the perfect blend of nature, relaxation, and adventure. Nestled in southern central Oklahoma, Lake Murray is an easy drive from the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex.