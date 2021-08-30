Flower Mound to begin reviewing town manager applications

The town of Flower Mound has received dozens of applications in its town manager search, and the town is about to begin reviewing the applications and interviewing the top applicants.

Mayor Derek France posted on his official candidate Facebook page Sunday that the position is now closed, and the town received 48 applications, 19 of which are from within Texas, and 45 of the applicants are men. The Flower Mound Town Council, together with SGR Executive Search, has scheduled multiple special meetings to begin reviewing the candidate’s applications and then conduct interviews of the top selected individuals. France said the hiring of a permanent town manager continues to be one of his top priorities.

The previous town manager, Jimmy Stathatos, left the post in September 2020, and since then many key staff members have also left to join him at the city of Bedford.

Flower Mound named the town’s deputy town manager and CFO, Debra Wallace, as the town’s interim town manager and launched an extensive search for a new permanent town manager.

In January, after interviewing some of the 45 initial candidates, the Town Council decided to keep Wallace in that capacity to “provide the necessary guidance and stability for the organization.”

Just a few months before that, Wallace had announced her intention to retire after the town hires a permanent town manager.

The process is expected to take up to 10 more weeks before a new town manager is hired.