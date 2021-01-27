Flower Mound interim town manager to stay in role

The Flower Mound Town Council has selected Debra Wallace to continue serving as Interim Town Manager for the foreseeable future.

While an extensive search resulted in an impressive candidate pool, the Town Council determined Wallace will provide the necessary guidance and stability for the organization, following the departure of former Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos and other key staff members, according to a press release from the town.

“Debra has provided excellent leadership to this organization during the recent transition, and given the need to fill key vacancies, the Town Council believes it is in our best interest to ask her to continue in that role until we feel we are ready for a new Town Manager to take on this important position,” said Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon.

The Town used Strategic Government Resources, an executive recruitment firm, to assist in conducting the Town Manager search. SGR will resume the recruitment efforts when the Town Council determines they are ready to proceed to fill the position.

“This is such incredible news! Debra is one of the most dedicated public servants that I’ve ever known. In addition to being the government finance whisperer, she is talented in so many other areas. Her well-rounded abilities and servant’s heart led her to be selected by the North Central Texas Council of Governments for the Linda Keithley Award. This award recognizes one female, annually, in the whole 16-county DFW region. The Flower Mound Council knocked it out of the park,” said Stathatos, who serves as city manager of Bedford.

Wallace has been with the Town of Flower Mound since 2013 and served as Deputy Town Manager and Chief Financial Officer, prior to stepping into the Interim Town Manager position in September 2020. She will continue her Chief Financial Officer duties, in addition to serving as Interim Town Manager.

“I’m excited to continue in my role as Interim Town Manager/CFO with this outstanding organization,” Wallace said. “I plan to provide the stability and expertise to keep the Town on course. This will also allow me to fill our top-level vacancies and implement the Council’s vision, by following through on recent initiatives, such as All Together Flower Mound.”