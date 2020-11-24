Flower Mound interim town manager to retire

Debra Wallace, the interim town manager of Flower Mound, will retire after the town hires someone to permanently fill the position.

Jimmy Stathatos left the position this fall to become city manager of Bedford, and the Town Council appointed Wallace, the town’s deputy town manager and CFO, as interim town manager. She had originally been planning to retire at the end of January, but she told Town Council that she will stay on until the new permanent town manager starts at Flower Mound, according to town spokesperson Molly Fox.

As for the permanent town manager search, a recruiting firm is currently organizing and compiling applicant information to present to the Town Council next month, Fox said. Then, the town will select semi-finalists, narrow it down to finalists and conduct interviews early next year before making a hire.