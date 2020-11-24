Local mother, Army veteran running for Lewisville ISD Board

Paige Dixon — a community volunteer, combat veteran and mother — announced this week her candidacy for Place 1 on Lewisville ISD’s Board of Trustees.

The Place 1 seat was held by Kronda Thimesch, who resigned earlier this year for an unsuccessful campaign to Texas State House District 65. It is up for election in May 2021. Dr. Buddy Bonner, a longtime LISD educator and administrator, announced his candidacy for the seat last week.

Dixon, a longtime Lewisville resident, said she will listen to and be a voice for LISD students, parents, teachers and staff.

“I am passionate about children and education,” Dixon said. “In 2018, I was elected PTA president at Rockbrook Elementary, a Title 1 school. I enjoy working in that community to improve our children’s education. If we could better educate our students, society on a whole would benefit.”

Dixon, 37, said she wants all LISD students to have the same experience, and she hopes to bring more diversity to the LISD Board, according to a news release.

“I feel that it’s incredibly important to have diversity on the school board so members can speak collectively to everyone’s unique and diverse needs,” Dixon said. “My time as PTA president for two years has made me aware of the biases in the district and how certain areas within LISD are being underserved. LISD is a great district, but I want it to be great for everyone.”

Dixon discovered that the lack of long-term dedication to Rockbrook among some staff members harmed the school. For instance, she learned that frequent turnover in the librarian position meant lists of books the students need were not kept up-to-date. Dixon believes the high turnover rate in staff contributed to the school eventually becoming a low-performing school.

“To fulfill unmet needs, the Rockbrook PTA stepped up,” she said. “We raised money that enabled us to bridge gaps. For instance, we honored teachers, supported student-incentive programs, rented school buses for school trips for school trips, helped offset costs to send our students to Austin like other schools were doing regularly and purchased new library books.”

Dixon has also volunteered for LISD’s Academic Calendar and the Superintendent Parental Advisory committees. Currently, Dixon is not only Rockbrook’s PTA president and membership chair but also is the LISD Council of PTA’s Advocacy chair, a member of the LISD Legislative Action and the Additional Days School Year Steering committees, a leadership team member at Rockbrook Elementary, the LISD High School Band Booster club’s volunteer coordinator and a member of Concerned Citizens & African-American Parents (CCAAP).

Dixon also serves Denton, Lewisville, Carrollton, Highland Village and Flower Mound residents as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels Denton County. Her 11-year-old son attends Rockbrook Elementary, while her 15-year-old son attends Harmon High School. She and her sons attend Open Worship service at Denton’s First United Methodist Church.

Dixon graduated from Dallas Baptist University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in both ministry and leadership, and spent 15 years in the U.S. Army. She unsuccessfully ran in the 2020 Democratic primary against Incumbent Michelle Beckley for Texas State Rep. House District 65.