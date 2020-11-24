In Memoriam: Marion Joy Harrison (Morris) Smith

Marion Joy Harrison was born on October 13, 1926 to Sigmund and Lillie Mae Harrison in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was full of spunk and tenacity from the very beginning. Her beautiful blonde hair, wonderful sense of style and electrifying smile lit up any room she entered. While attending the University of Texas, she met Eugene Rogers, got married and had a daughter, Marion Lynn. After becoming a young widow and single Mom, she began working at the Texas State Capital in Austin. Here she met Ellis F. Morris. They married, moved to Houston and had two sons, Ellis F. “Buzz” Morris and David Harrison Morris. Here they raised their family. Marion was a stay-at-home mom and very active in the schools, Girl Scouts and all extracurricular activities for her three children, spending downtime at the family farm in Brenham and supporting Ellis’ law career. After the kids grew up and left home, Marion and Ellis enjoyed traveling to Europe, fine dining and spending time at the farm. Ellis passed in 1982. A dear friend, Philip Smith, helped her through the hard time ahead. They married two years later on August 13, 1984. Marion suffered a sudden stroke on November 8, 2020 and passed away on November 10, 2020 at age 94 from the stroke. She is survived by husband of 36 years, Philip Smith, her three children daughter Marion Lynn Nelson, son Ellis F. “Buzz” Morris and son David Harrison Morris and his wife, Lynne Morris, her five grandchildren: Meredith Lynn Breedlove and her husband Stan Breedlove, Amy Elizabeth Ellis, Jenny Katherine Ellis, Hank Morris and Katy Morris and her five great grandchildren: Andrew Brennan Breedlove, Mitchell Brayden Breedlove, Jack Harrison Breedlove, Brandon Breedlove and Gavin Ellis Gifford. She was loved beyond words and will be greatly missed by her family and everyone that knew her. Until we meet again…