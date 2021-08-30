Medical City Denton achieves Level II Trauma Center re-designation

Medical City Denton has been re-designated as a Level II Trauma Center by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Medical City Denton was the first hospital in Denton County to achieve the distinguished classification in 2017 and is the only Level II Trauma Center in Denton County and north to Oklahoma, according to a hospital news release.

“Maintaining the Level II Trauma designation requires tremendous dedication from disciplines throughout the hospital, including laboratory, imaging, ICU and other departments outside of the emergency department that must maintain the necessary education and training to care for trauma patients,” said Steven Edgar, Medical City Denton CEO. “Redesignation as a Level II Trauma Center reflects Medical City Denton’s dedication to providing high-quality care for critically injured and ill patients throughout the region.”

The Level II Trauma designation is awarded by the Texas Department of State Health Services and involves an extensive survey process, including verification by the American College of Surgeons. The voluntary process requires a commitment to provide the hospital resources necessary for trauma care along with the entire spectrum to address the healthcare needs of all injured patients, including care for patients before they arrive at the hospital through the rehabilitation process, according to the news release.

According to the American Trauma Society, elements of a Level II Trauma Center include:

24-hour immediate coverage by general surgeons, as well as specialty coverage in orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, radiology and critical care Continuing education, injury and trauma prevention programs for staff and the community A comprehensive quality assessment program



Medical City Denton treats about 1,200 trauma patients annually with more than 50,000 emergency room visits. The hospital’s dedicated injury prevention team has implemented an extensive community education and outreach program, providing Stop the Bleed training, hands-only CPR and stroke identification for area citizens.

As a Level II Trauma Center, Medical City Denton also provides:

Dedicated trauma resuscitation rooms in the 29-bed emergency department

Dedicated trauma operating rooms available 24/7

Dedicated 8-bed neuro-trauma ICU

Continuous availability of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, interventional radiology, laboratory services, radiology and blood bank

On-campus inpatient rehabilitation unit

Medical City Healthcare has a long history of investing in emergency and trauma care across North Texas with a Level I Trauma Center at Medical City Plano in Collin County and Level II Trauma Centers at Medical City Arlington in Tarrant County and at Medical City Denton in Denton County. Together, the Medical City Healthcare network of hospitals, surgery centers, off-campus emergency rooms and CareNow urgent care locations are unified in elevating the standard of care for all patients.