Flower Mound’s economic development director leaving position

Andrea Roy, the current director of economic development for the town of Flower Mound, is leaving her position for director of development for the city of Bedford.

Roy will join Bedford City Manager Jimmy Stathatos, who recently left the Town Manager position in Flower Mound for Bedford.

Roy has more than 20 years of economic development experience, and was responsible for recruiting thousands of jobs and attracting a significant increase in sales taxes since joining Flower Mound in March 2017. Her first day with Bedford will be on Jan. 4, according to a news release from the city of Bedford.