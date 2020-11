A new full-service spa is now open in Lakeside, the town of Flower Mound announced Saturday.

Located at 2800 Lakeside Parkway — inside the Lakeside Tower — SpaVela offers massages, facials, body treatments, waxing, injections and more. In addition, the facility includes a sauna, steam room, showers and complimentary valet, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

For more information and to book appointments, go to www.spavela.com.