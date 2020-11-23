Argyle PD gets new, unique badges

The Argyle Police Department transitioned to new, unique badges last week.

Chief Emmitt Jackson said the department first held a meeting about potentially changing the badges about six months ago.

“I’m a big believer in branding and that symbols make a big difference,” Jackson said. “Our badge is available in a catalog, and there may be 10 agencies in Texas with the same badge. I said we could design something new, and they said they wanted something that would just be ours.”

Several department members submitted some designs, and the department chose one by Sgt. Antonio Segura that “pulls in everything we represent,” Jackson said. The new badge has an American flag on one side and the Texas flag on the other, with a star in the center symbolizing the state and the distinctive Argyle logo inside that.

Jackson said that this is the first time that the APD badges will have the officers; specific badge numbers on them, and those badge numbers will be unique to the individual and retire with them.