Flower Mound firefighters extinguish fires at businesses

In less than 12 hours, the Flower Mound Fire Department put out fires at two local businesses before much damage could be done.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire alarm at an unoccupied gas station in the 3000 block of Long Prairie Road, and there was smoke showing when they arrived, according to Brandon Barth, spokesman for FMFD. Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen and quickly doused it. Barth said there was little damage to anything but the cooking materials that were involved.

Then a little before 11 a.m. Monday, FMFD responded to a call about a dumpster fire outside a warehouse in the 700 block of Enterprise Drive. The caller said the flames were starting to catch the door of the loading dock.

When firefighters arrived, the dumpster was fully involved but the flames had not gone into the building. The FMFD crews doused the flames, and damage was limited to the dumpster, and part of the warehouse door and facade, Barth said. The cause of this fire is not known.