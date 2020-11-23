Flower Mound woman dies of COVID-19

A Flower Mound woman over 80 has died as a result of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Monday.

The local woman’s death brings the countywide death toll to 147, and it was reported at the same time as a new record of new cases in one day, 484, according to DCPH.

“Today, we are reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 and another record number of new COVID-19 cases,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “This tragic news is a direct reflection of the escalating growth of COVID-19 cases within our communities. We must all take safety precautions seriously to help curb the potential spread of this virus in our households and wherever we are in contact with others. I ask you to keep this community member’s family in your prayers as we will keep you and your families in ours during this trying time.”

Of the 484 new cases reported Monday, 348 are active, and DCPH also reported 250 new recoveries. There are now 4,851 active cases and 16,939 total recoveries.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Dec. 1 at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park, 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.