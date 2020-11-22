Liberty volleyball takes state

Liberty Christian capped off a 31-1 season Saturday night by knocking off defending state champion Houston St. Agnes Academy to claim the TAPPS 6A volleyball state title.

The Lady Warriors came roaring back after being down two sets to one, winning the fifth set 15-13.

“I could not be happier for these girls and the way that they represent Liberty Christian School and our community,” said Liberty Athletic Director Johnny Isom. “What makes these girls so special is the love they have for each other and the way that they work. I get to see them when the bright lights are not on, and they are one of the hardest working teams I have ever seen. They are very deserving of a state title because they do things right.”

This is Liberty’s second volleyball state title in school history. The first coming in 2006.