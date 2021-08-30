Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 26 at 6:01 p.m. at The Shops at Highland Village, a woman displayed a handgun out of anger at a male victim who was partially blocking a parking space she was trying to use. She left the scene before police arrived, but police issued an arrest warrant and she turned herself in.

On June 27 at 4:08 a.m., officers saw two men going back and forth between two cars in the Village Church parking lot in the 1700 block of Highland Village Road. The subjects were found to be in possession of marijuana, a firearm and tools commonly used in ATM burglaries. They were arrested for possession of marijuana, loitering/prowling and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

On July 10 at 1:53 a.m., two people with warrants were found sleeping in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Officers found they both had heroin, meth and Xanax. One tried to flee, but they were arrested on charges including public intoxication, evading arrest and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

From June 26 to July 21, the Highland Village Police Department also responded to nine other drug cases, most of which were minor marijuana or paraphernalia offenses but a few included possession of controlled substances or dangerous drugs. Three burglaries of vehicles and one building burglary were reported, as were four thefts and three minor assaults. Police also investigated a sexual assault and six DWIs.