Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 5, officers responded to a reported burglary in the 2600 block of Winding Path Way. The victim reported that during the early morning hours, someone got into his unlocked vehicle that was parked in his driveway and used the garage door opener to get into the garage and steal a 2014 BMW vehicle and other items. The BMW, which was valued over $30,000 was later located behind the Home Depot in Flower Mound. No arrest has been made, as of press time.