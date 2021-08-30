Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 26 at 12:27 p.m., a resident on Skyline Drive reported that while sod was being installed in her yard, a neighbor kept driving by and taking video of the crew. When the caller’s neighbor went outside, the nosey neighbor started cursing at them in front of their children. The caller surmised that the neighbor thought they were violating a town rule. The incident supports the theory that the grass is not always greener on the other side.

On June 29 at 5:28 a.m., an officer pulled over a motorist for running a red light at Hwy 377 and FM 407. The officer smelled marijuana and the driver handed the officer a pipe with marijuana in it. The officer had the driver destroy the pipe on the spot and the officer issued a warning.

On July 14 at 9:57 a.m., a resident on East Harpole Road said an unknown woman with a dog came to his home and tried to open the door, without knocking or ringing the doorbell. The woman saw the resident looking out the window and waved at him before leaving. She got into a gray sedan driven by a man and left. Officers were not able to locate the suspect vehicle.

On July 14 at 1:04 p.m., a resident on Plaza Lane reported that during the overnight hours, someone stole a lawn mower and air compressor from his driveway. Surveillance video showed a Hispanic man with a landscaping company logo on his truck take the items. Officers found the landscaping company working nearby and spoke to the man in the video, who said he thought the items were being thrown away because it was trash day. The victim declined to file charges upon the items being returned.

On July 15 at 2:52 a.m., an officer stopped to check on a vehicle parked at the CVS store and found a woman sleeping in her vehicle before work. The officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. The officer found small pieces of marijuana in the vehicle and had the woman dump it all and stomp it out in a grassy area.

On July 16 at 11:06 a.m., a resident reported that an ad popped up on his computer saying he had been hacked, and he tried to contact Microsoft and was told to pay several hundreds of dollars. The officer advised him that it sounded like a scam.

On July 17 at 10:07 a.m., someone reported that two stray dogs were running through the soccer fields at Liberty Christian School and growling at kids. Animal control responded to remove the dogs.

On July 19 at 2:41 p.m., an Amazon delivery driver drove the wrong way on Crawford Road, which was westbound-only due to construction and has many signs set up to deter wrong-way drivers. Once the driver realized she was going the wrong way, she tried to pull over and got stuck, blocking the roadway. The construction crew pulled the vehicle from the ditch, and the roadway was re-opened.