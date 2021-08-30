Lewisville renames rodeo arena after former mayor

The city of Lewisville is renaming its rodeo arena after former mayor Bill Weaver, in recognition of his role in the venue’s creation.

Weaver was elected mayor in April 1963, and twice more in 1965 and 1967. He was named “Citizen of the Year” in 1964. He left office in 1969.

The Bill Weaver Arena facilities, located along the northside of Parkway Drive between Mill and Kealy, were installed on land that had been purchased by the city in 1959. In 1962, the Lewisville Saddle Club approached the city with an idea for a community rodeo arena. Weaver was instrumental in working with the Saddle Club, the Jaycees, city officials and property owners to build the Lewisville Rodeo Arena in 1964, according to a city news release.

The rodeo arena remains in use today as a rodeo and special events venue, including the Fiesta Charra event this spring. The arena was the site of the annual Labor Day Rodeo for more than 50 years, from 1965 until the Lewisville Saddle Club disbanded in 2018. The city took ownership of the facility in 2018.

A dedication ceremony will be held at the arena on Sept. 18 as part of the PBR Lewisville event. There will be a parade down Main and Mill streets, and Weaver has been asked to be the Grand Marshall.

