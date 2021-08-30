Yellow Rose Steak and Chophouse closes

Yellow Rose Steak and Chophouse, a Parker Square staple since 2008 in Flower Mound, is closing its doors, the restaurant announced Monday.

The restaurant has been closed since the end of July, and the owners announced Monday the difficult decision that it is not reopening. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the closure was not related to COVID-19, staff or profits, but it was about a dispute with the landlord.

“We would love to take this opportunity and thank our staff that made our dream come true. They’ve proven to become friends and partners in our success,” the Facebook post said. “Another huge ‘thank you’ goes out to our customers. Many have become friends. Many have become close friends. But all have been a huge blessing to get to meet and know over the years.”

Owner Svetlana Schoggins said in an email that they are considering reopening at another location, among other options.