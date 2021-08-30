Weir: Saving women from the evil of sex-trafficking

Human sex trafficking is a dark and sinister industry that abuses and exploits women of all ages. After the degradation of being sold into a life of abuse, a woman who is rescued from a trafficker is left with many years of past trauma and oftentimes, substance abuse issues. Human trafficking is the business of stealing freedom for profit. In some cases, traffickers trick, defraud or physically force victims into providing commercial sex. In other cases, victims are lied to, assaulted, threatened, or manipulated into working under inhumane, illegal, or otherwise unacceptable conditions. It’s a multi-billion-dollar criminal industry that denies freedom to about 25 million people around the world.

“Refuge for Women” is a non-profit, faith-based organization providing specialized long-term care for women who have escaped human trafficking or sexual exploitation. With multiple locations across the U.S., Refuge for Women offers up to twelve months of safe housing, at no charge to the resident, with around the clock care as clients progress through evidence-based, trauma-informed programming. The compassionate staff is trained to help residents work through the program to reclaim their identities and reach their goals to overcome addictions, heal from trauma and develop life skills leading to healthy, balanced living and financial independence. Refuge for Women strives to help each woman complete the program with a vision for her future, equipped to succeed and sustain a life marked with dignity and hope.

Abby Germer has been passionate about Human Trafficking since 2009 when she found herself in the middle of helping women in the Red-Light District in Mumbai, India. From there she has spent her time serving and giving back to women who have been exploited. She was on the startup team for Refuge for Women North Texas in 2015 where she originally served as Board Chairman. In 2016, Abby came on staff as Program Director and currently serves as Executive Director. Her years of experience in both non-profit work and walking alongside survivors has helped her insight and made her passionate about this cause, when it comes to Human Trafficking. She has been married to her husband, Jon, for 20 years and they have two girls, Trinity and Kamryn. They currently live in Argyle, Texas and spend most of their time raising two active girls and their extracurricular activities.

After my wife and I attended a meeting of Refuge for Women, and hearing some of the heartbreaking stories of sexual exploitation, from some of those who were rescued from that horrific life, we realized just how important it is to bring more attention to this crisis. Moreover, our respect for the leaders of this vital organization continues to grow. There must be a special place in Heaven for those with the heartfelt compassion to give so much of themselves in service to those who can’t escape their circumstances alone. We are truly blessed to have such people in our orbit. For more info, including the Sex-Trafficking Awareness event coming on Sept. 16th at 7pm, at Rockpoint Church in Parker Square, Flower Mound: www.rfwntx.org to register for the event: www.rfwntx.org/events