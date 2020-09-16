Flower Mound contracts firm to recruit next town manager

The town of Flower Mound has approved a contract with a recruitment firm to find the town’s next town manager.

Jimmy Stathatos, who had been the town manager since 2013, had his last day in Flower Mound on Friday. He is now the city manager for Bedford.

The Flower Mound Town Council recently approved the initial cost of a recruitment contract for $24,900 with Strategic Government Resources. The process of marketing the job, screening and reviewing applicants, narrowing down semifinalists and finalists, interviews and negotiations is expected to take 12-15 weeks, according to the town. The Town Council will be involved in several aspects of the search.

In the meantime, the Town Council appointed Debra Wallace — the town’s deputy town manager and CFO — to be the interim town manager.