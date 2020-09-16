Flower Mound’s traffic signal box art contest is back

The town of Flower Mound is inviting artists to submit their original work to be chosen as the next design for a traffic signal box in Flower Mound.

Three artists’ designs will be chosen for the next three designated traffic signal boxes, according to a news release from the town. This is an annual contest, with three new designs chosen each year to cover a total of 20 boxes.

Artists are invited to submit proposals based on two themes: “The Flowers of Flower Mound” and “Celebrating Cultural Diversity.” Proposals for “The Flowers of Flower Mound” can include any type of flower, with all ranges and styles welcome. Proposals for “Celebrating Cultural Diversity” can include images of culturally specific celebrations or other significant imagery that reflects the unique beauty of cultures represented in Flower Mound.

The competition is open to artists of all ages residing in Flower Mound and/or Denton County, with preference given to Flower Mound residents. Each artist is eligible to submit one design, per category. The designs selected will be converted to a digitally printed wrap, therefore submissions must be in digital form. This includes photographs of paintings, drawings, or artwork that is created digitally. Submissions will be accepted until Jan. 19.

For details on design criteria and dimensions, how to complete an application form, and submit a design, visit www.flower-mound.com/trafficbox. Contest winners will be selected by a sub-committee and chosen based upon creativity, craftsmanship, appropriateness and understanding of the theme.