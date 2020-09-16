Argyle purchases AISD property for Crawford Road project

The town of Argyle and the Argyle ISD have come to an agreement on a property purchase at the corner of Crawford Road and John Paine Road.

The $55,000 purchase “effectively removes the last remaining impediment for the town to move forward with the reconstruction of Crawford Road,” according to a town news release.

“We would like to thank AISD for recognizing the value of road improvement,” said Rich Olson, Argyle town administrator. “We appreciate our partnership with Denton County, the City of Denton, and now AISD in making this $4 million project a reality.”

The school district said in a news release that it took the below-market-value offer for the 1.236-acre tract. The Crawford Road construction project includes improving the road surface, adding turn lanes, widening the road, adding a roundabout at John Paine and more.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with the Town of Argyle and Denton County,” said Sam Slaton, Argyle ISD School Board President. “This project will have a great and lasting impact on providing safety and traffic improvements that will be very beneficial to our Eagle families and community.”

The town will advertise for bids on Sept. 22 and 25, with bid openings on Oct. 13. The Town Council plans to consider awarding the contract at its Oct. 19 meeting, and construction is expected to begin on Nov. 9.