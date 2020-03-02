Crawford Road construction could begin in late summer

Construction on Crawford Road in Argyle is expected to begin in late summer.

The town of Argyle hosted a public meeting last month to share information with residents about the plans for the road, which include improving the road surface, widening the road, improving drainage, adding turn lanes and adding a roundabout at John Paine Road.

Crawford is a rough two-lane road that runs from I-35W to Hwy 377 in the north Argyle area, and it’s the only way in and out for residents of the Country Lakes and Carnegie Ridge subdivisions. It has been a maintenance issue for years because potholes develop often and traffic is increasing, and many residents aren’t sure who to contact to request repairs, because the western half of the road is in unincorporated Denton County, the eastern half is in the town of Argyle and some of the road comes near the Denton city border.

The preliminary phasing plan calls for work to begin first on the roundabout and the western side of the road. During this time, Crawford Road from C Taylor Road to John Paine Road will be closed to eastbound traffic. Once those sections are completed, work will begin on the eastern half of the road, and that section (from Hwy 377 to John Paine Road) will be closed to eastbound traffic.

The current project schedule calls for survey and design to be completed by June, and for right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation and project bidding to be completed by August, with construction to begin as soon as the construction bid is awarded to a contractor. The town expects construction to take about nine months, though delays are possible. Once the project is complete, maintenance of the entire road will be transferred to the town of Argyle.

The $3.76 million project will be split between Denton, Argyle and the county: Denton County will pay $2.26 million, Argyle will cover $1.2 million and Denton will contribute $300,000 (pending final City Council approval).