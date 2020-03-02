Nelson named ‘Friend of the Gifted’

State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, has been named a “Friend of The Gifted Award” by the Texas Association for the Gifted & Talented for her support of gifted education.

“Gifted and talented students are all too often left to fend for themselves simply because they are deemed smart,” Nelson said. “These students have their own special needs, and it is important that we provide them the educational opportunities they require.”

Nelson recently offered an amendment to House Bill 3 restoring the Gifted and Talented Allotment. That amendment passed the Senate, but it did not make it into the final version of House Bill 3, according to a news release from Nelson’s office. At her request, the Senate Education Committee was assigned an interim study to highlight innovative gifted and talented programs around the state and to review the impact of school finance reforms on gifted and talented students.

TAGT connects and empowers educators and parents to meet the unique needs of gifted and talented individuals thorough awareness, advocacy and action. TAGT recognizes the unique social, emotional and intellectual needs of gifted and talented students and provides educational services to meet these needs.

“During the 2019 Legislative Session, Senator Nelson continued to demonstrate her long-time support of gifted and talented students in Texas,” said Paulina van Eden Hill, TAGT executive director. “Senator Nelson’s bold attempt to maintain the gifted and talented allotment in House Bill 3 and her success in ensuring gifted and talented programs are highlighted and studied in the Senate Interim charges are greatly appreciated by gifted and talented students, parents, and educators.”