Primary voters will head to the polls Tuesday

Local voters will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in Republican and Democratic Primary elections.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To vote, residents must go to their precinct’s location. If you don’t know your precinct number or don’t know where your precinct’s polling place is, click here.
Voters will choose among major party candidates for president, house and senate seats, several statewide races and legislative seats, along with countywide positions. Ballots in either the Republican and Democratic Primary election will determine which Party candidate will compete on Nov. 3. Some notable contested races in southern Denton County include a seat in U.S. Congress, House District 26, as well as District 65 in the State House and Denton County Sheriff.
If none of the candidates in a particular race reach the 50-percent vote threshold needed to declare victory, the top two candidates by vote total will head to a runoff election, which will take place on May 26.
Below are some links to help you make an informed decision at the ballot box.
Meet the Primary Candidates: U.S. Rep. — District 26
Meet the Primary Candidates: State Rep. — District 65
Meet the Primary Candidates: Judge — 431st District Court
Meet the Primary Candidates: Denton County Sheriff
Meet the Primary Candidates: Constable, Precinct 3
Meet the Primary Candidates: Constable, Precinct 4
Republican Party Ballot Propositions
Democratic Party Ballot Propositions