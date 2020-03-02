Denton County meets with local officials about coronavirus

The Denton County health department met with local municipalities Monday to discuss and share information about the coronavirus.

Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Denton County Public Health, and Denton County Judge Andy Eads provided an overview of health department processes as well as inform them on the latest information regarding the spreading virus, also called COVID-19, according to a news release from the county.

“As of today, we have no active COVID-19 infections that have been reported in Denton County,” Richardson said.

Eads invited town officials to meet with Richardson after receiving several calls concerning how the county health department works with communities.

“This was simply an informational meeting designed to meet with one or two representatives from each of our 40 communities to help them understand how our health department works as well as provide the latest information about COVID-19,” Eads said. “We are committed to also keeping the public informed.”

As the number of COVID-19 infections continues to grow globally and in the U.S., Denton County officials are continuing to monitor the situation locally, following routine protocols according to nationally-recognized standards, according to the news release.

“Denton County is doing everything we can here locally to follow all the best practices across America,” Eads said.

The public will be notified if someone tests positive for COVID-19 in Denton County. Specific information about any individual who has tested positive will not be released.

“We have a number of plans to ensure transparency but also protect the privacy of individuals impacted by more than 80 different type of diseases we track every day,” Richardson said.

The overview outlined Project Public Health Ready, an 18-month program that provides local health departments the structure to build training and preparedness capacities using a continuous quality improvement model. Denton County is one of seven in Texas to be certified in the program and is ranked No. 2 in the state for county health rankings, according to the county.

In addition, Richardson discussed the organizational structure of the department, which has the mission to promote sustainable community health through education, care and quality service. Denton County Public Health educates and trains area health providers to ensure they have the latest available information, sending regular updates. DCPH also trains more than 700 volunteers with the Medical Reserve Corps, who would assist if needed.

“It’s not just about your health department, it’s about public health providers, hospitals, employers, schools and other public entities throughout Denton County,” Richardson said.

With the situation constantly evolving and with the ongoing influenza season, it is important for everyone to take precautionary measures to protect you and your family’s health, Dr. Richardson told area community representatives.

High influenza activity continues to be reported in Denton County. DCPH recommends all individuals who have not obtained a flu vaccine to visit their local physician or obtain one at a local pharmacy.

The DCPH continues to encourage everyone to:

Wash your hands often

Avoid touching your face

Cover coughs and sneezes

Stay at home if you’re sick

Information about COVID-19 and influenza are available on the Denton County Public Health website at www.DentonCounty.gov/health.