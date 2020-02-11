Meet the Primary Candidates: Constable, Precinct 4

On March 3, voters will go to the polls to select their nominees for political office at the county, state and federal levels.

The winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries become their respective party’s nominees for the Nov. 3, 2020 general election.

Early voting for the March 3 primary elections runs from Tuesday, Feb. 18 to Friday, Feb. 28.

Should results require, a Primary Runoff Election will be held on May 26, with early voting from May 18 to May 22.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.com or Secretary of State website at www.votetexas.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested Primary Elections. Returned questionnaires are listed by office in alphabetical order, unless there’s an incumbent (*) up for re-election.

Denton County Constable for Precinct 4

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Tim Burch*

Age: 61

Community of Residence: Double Oak

Education Background: Attended University of Texas at Arlington; Attended Tarrant County College; Member of 10th Graduating Class of the Command Leadership College at Sam Houston University; Associates in Applied Science from Tarrant County College

Previous Public Service: North Richland Hills Police Department 1998 to 2002; Denton County Constable Office Precinct 4: 2002 to Present; Chief Deputy Constable of Denton County Constable Precinct 4, 2002 to 2012; Elected Constable of Denton County Constable Precinct 4 Office

Why are you the best candidate for this elected position? It’s through the Wondrous Grace and Forgiveness of the Lord Jesus Christ that I serve as your Constable in Pct.4; aside from my faith in Christ, wife, my office, family, friends and constituents, this is not a position to me, but rather my love, compassion to be a true public servant; I am the only candidate for this position with experience in a Constable’s office (2002-present); I am legislatively mandated, but spiritually motivated. I lead a faith-driven Law Enforcement Agency, which ensures total transparency and fairness; effectively manage the legislatively-mandated responsibilities to allow for assisting all Law Enforcement Agencies within Pct.4 on calls for service, including gated communities, such as Robson Ranch.

What do you see as the biggest issue and your solution if elected? Addressing the population growth with Pct. 4. My office will continue to effectively manage our Legislatively-Mandated responsibilities to allow for continued 24/7 assistance to the residents, County, local, State and Federal authorities. We will also strive to educate the residents of the availability of our office and ways we can be visible and assist. With population growth as expected, a Law Enforcement presence within neighborhoods and local businesses is paramount. I will continue to build on an effective relationship with the Commissioner’s Court and provide assistance as needed.

Have you ever been convicted of a crime? No

Candidate Website: www.timburch.com

Candidate Facebook: //www.facebook.com/tim.burch.3

Danny Fletcher

Age: 44

Community of Residence: Argyle

Current Occupation: Sgt., Denton Police Department:

Education Background: I have earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from East Central University and graduated as Salutatorian from Tarrant County Junior College’s 86th Basic Peace Officer Academy. I currently hold a Master Peace Officer Certification. I am also a graduate of and was selected as the President of the 112th School of Police Supervision at the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration.

Previous Public Service: I have served at the Denton PD as an officer, investigator, federal task force officer, hostage negotiator, supervisor, and instructor. I have been deputized by the U.S. Marshals, FBI, and DEA. I am currently a Sgt. in the Criminal Investigations Division of the Denton PD. I have supervised general investigations, Major Crimes Unit and currently supervises the Special Operations Unit which includes Narcotics and Fugitive Apprehension. I also serve as the Commander of the Negotiator Unit.

Why are you the best candidate for this elected position? I have spent my entire law enforcement career building and establishing a reputation of competence, integrity and sound decision making ability. I believe that the primary focus of a law enforcement officer should be on public service. This means focusing on enforcing the law while safeguarding the Constitutional rights of all citizens. I will bring the core values of service above self, honor, and integrity to the office and will never compromise my values. As voters, we should hold our elected officials, especially law enforcement officials, to the highest of standards. I have spent 21-years in Denton County proving that I hold myself to that same standard. I will restore the public’s trust while serving with integrity and transparency.

What do you see as the biggest issue and your solution if elected? The looming issue for this office is the massive growth that the precinct is experiencing. The demands on the office will increase exponentially over the next few years. I have a proven record of managing growth, while remaining vigilant in protecting the taxpayer’s investment. Another obvious issue in Constable Pct. 4 right now is a lack of public trust. There are a number of questionable decisions that have been made and reflect negatively on the office. I will restore the public’s trust by maintaining an environment of transparency and accountability. I will focus on the duties of the office that are constitutionally mandated, while safeguarding the rights of all citizens. I have a proven record of managing with integrity and honesty.

Have you ever been convicted of a crime? No

Candidate Website : fletcher4constable4.com/

Candidate Facebook: www.facebook.com/Fletcher4Constable4/