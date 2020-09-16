North Texas Fair and Rodeo approved for Oct. 16-24

The 2020 North Texas Fair and Rodeo has received local governmental approval for the annual big event to take place from Oct. 16-24.

“The health and safety of our fairgoers, volunteers, participants and community is our highest priority,” fair organizers said in a news release. “In order to provide the nine nights of cutting-edge country music, first-class rodeos, livestock shows, and family attractions that we are known for in the safest environment possible, we will be following all local and state mandates in regards to COVID-19.”

The North Texas State Fair Association has assembled a COVID-19 safety plan that will preserve the safety and the fun of the event, the news release said. The current COVID-19 plan will be published on ntfair.com by Friday, and it will be updated if there are any new developments around COVID-19 over the next month.