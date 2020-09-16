Home
North Texas Fair and Rodeo approved for Oct. 16-24

Photo courtesy of the North Texas State Fair Association

The 2020 North Texas Fair and Rodeo has received local governmental approval for the annual big event to take place from Oct. 16-24.

“The health and safety of our fairgoers, volunteers, participants and community is our highest priority,” fair organizers said in a news release. “In order to provide the nine nights of cutting-edge country music, first-class rodeos, livestock shows, and family attractions that we are known for in the safest environment possible, we will be following all local and state mandates in regards to COVID-19.”

The North Texas State Fair Association has assembled a COVID-19 safety plan that will preserve the safety and the fun of the event, the news release said. The current COVID-19 plan will be published on ntfair.com by Friday, and it will be updated if there are any new developments around COVID-19 over the next month.

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

