Two more elderly Denton residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that two more county residents — a man in his 70s and a woman over 80, both of Denton — have died as a result of COVID-19.

“We ask for you to join us in thoughts and prayers for the families of these two community members who’ve passed from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Let’s remain Denton County strong by continuing to follow public health recommendations to fight COVID-19.”

The countywide death toll is now 107.

DCPH also announced Wednesday 92 newly-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county, 71 of which are active cases, as well as 108 new recoveries. There are now 1,536 active cases in the county and 9,674 total recoveries.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.