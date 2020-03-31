Local coronavirus update — March 31

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Tuesday, March 31, with links for more information.

Four people have died in less than a week from COVID-19. Click here for more.

Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Denton County on Tuesday. Click here for more.

Denton County extended its Stay-At-Home mandate through April 7, and it expects to extend it again before it expires. Click here for more.

Texas schools are now closed through May 4. Click here for more.

Texas Motor Speedway will host a large American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The national blood supply is in the middle of a worsening shortage. Click here for more.

The annual Easter Sunrise Service on The Flower Mound has been canceled. Click here for more.

The town of Flower Mound has had to cancel or postpone several events scheduled for April and May. The town also reminded residents that the parks are open, but they must use them safely. Click here for more.

