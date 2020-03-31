Texas schools now closed through May 4

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday afternoon that all schools in Texas are to remain closed for another month — at least — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Abbott issued an executive order that, among other things, forced the closure of schools through April 3. Tuesday, he announced that the closures will now extend until May 4.

Abbott also issued an Essential Services order, requiring all Texans to stay home unless engaging in “essential services” through April 30. He declined to call it a statewide “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” order, even though it requires non-essential businesses to operate virtually or close.

The order is similar to Denton County’s Stay-At-Home mandate, which has been in effect for a week and on Tuesday was extended through April 7.