Highland Village reports big increase in yard waste

In what is likely the result of people staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic, productive Highland Village residents put out a lot of yard waste Monday.

There was so much yard waste put out Monday that Community Waste Disposal, the city’s waste collection contractor, was not able to pick it all up. CWD is completing the yard waste pickup Tuesday, in addition to its normal trash route, according to the city of Highland Village.

In Highland Village, yard waste that is in plastic trash bags will be picked up with your regular trash and taken to the landfill. Tree, shrubs and brush trimming must be cut, tied with biodegradable twine and placed in bundles that weigh no more than 50 pounds and are not longer than four feet.