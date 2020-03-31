Fourth coronavirus-related death reported in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday the fourth COVID-19 related death in Denton County.

The patient, a man in his 60s from The Colony, was a previously reported hospitalized, locally-transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County. No further personal information will be released.

“Today, we have learned of yet another death due to COVID-19 which has impacted our communities in Denton County,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this man’s family as well as the families of those who have also been victims of this terrible pandemic.”

The county also reported 15 new confirmed cases Tuesday.

“The Commissioners Court has extended the Stay-At-Home mandate and the closure of non-essential businesses through April 7 and anticipate it will continue longer,” Eads said. “We know these strict measures cause hardships, but we must keep residents at home to curb community spread and limit the potential for overwhelming our medical facilities.”

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should you experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages you to call your health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.