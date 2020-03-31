15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

In addition to the fourth coronavirus-related death in the county, Denton County Public Health reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 206.

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center resident total has increased to 50 and the DSSLC staff total has increased to 23, according to DCPH. One new DSSLC resident and one new staff member are included in Tuesday’s case count chart.

Other new cases include four Lewisville residents and three more in unincorporated Denton County. Tuesday’s DCPH report for the first time splits up the unincorporated Denton County cases into four geographical sections: Eight cases are in southeast Denton County, eight in southwest (including Lantana), four in northeast and zero in northwest.

Forty-four patients are hospitalized and 156 are in home isolation. Most of the cases are the result of local transmission and contact with a confirmed case. Fifty of the 206 patients have recovered.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should you experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages you to call your health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.