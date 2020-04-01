Denton County launches interactive COVID-19 stat page

Late Tuesday, Denton County launched a new interactive webpage with additional information and statistics about the spread of COVID-19 within the county.

Much of the information is regularly released daily by Denton County Public Health and published on the county’s website and social media pages — and on crosstimbersgazette.com — but the new webpage shows the information in different graphs that may help residents better visualize how the coronavirus cases are split up by age, transmission type and location.

The site also has maps highlighting each town, city and section of unincorporated Denton County according to how many cases have been confirmed there. There’s also a line graph that tracks the number of confirmed cases per day, from March 15 to now.

As of Tuesday, 206 Denton County residents have been diagnosed. Four people have died and 50 have recovered.

Click here for the new interactive COVID-19 webpage from Denton County.