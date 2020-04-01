LISD free meals: Kids don’t have to be present for pickup

Lewisville ISD is instituting Wednesday a change to its free meal service during the COVID-19 school closure — students no longer have to be present to receive meals.
Now, if children aren’t present during the time of pickup, parents/guardians must present one of the following:
- Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled
- Individual student report cards
- Attendance record from parent portal of school website
- Birth certificate for children
- Student ID Cards
Pictures of items listed above are acceptable. Parents/guardians may not receive meals for other children. Any child 18 or younger is eligible.
Meal pickup is offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays, and each student will receive two meals — lunch and breakfast for the next day. Click here for pickup locations and for more information.