LISD free meals: Kids don’t have to be present for pickup

Lewisville ISD is instituting Wednesday a change to its free meal service during the COVID-19 school closure — students no longer have to be present to receive meals.

Now, if children aren’t present during the time of pickup, parents/guardians must present one of the following:

Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from parent portal of school website

Birth certificate for children

Student ID Cards

Pictures of items listed above are acceptable. Parents/guardians may not receive meals for other children. Any child 18 or younger is eligible.

Meal pickup is offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays, and each student will receive two meals — lunch and breakfast for the next day. Click here for pickup locations and for more information.