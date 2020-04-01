Home
Southern Denton County Schools

LISD free meals: Kids don’t have to be present for pickup

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
Lewisville ISD Nutrition staff hand out free meals during the COVID-19 closure (photo courtesy of LISD).

Lewisville ISD is instituting Wednesday a change to its free meal service during the COVID-19 school closure — students no longer have to be present to receive meals.

Now, if children aren’t present during the time of pickup, parents/guardians must present one of the following:

  • Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled
  • Individual student report cards
  • Attendance record from parent portal of school website
  • Birth certificate for children
  • Student ID Cards

Pictures of items listed above are acceptable. Parents/guardians may not receive meals for other children. Any child 18 or younger is eligible.

Meal pickup is offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays, and each student will receive two meals — lunch and breakfast for the next day. Click here for pickup locations and for more information.

Content Ad – (Bottom of Posts)
Tags:

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts