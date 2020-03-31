Flower Mound cancels/postpones more events, keeps parks open

The town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday that it has canceled or postponed more events this spring — now including May events — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the following town events have been canceled:

April 4 – Easter Egg Scramble

April 4 – Keep Flower Mound Beautiful Spring Trash Off & Festival

April 11 – Underwater Egg Hunt

April 25 – Father Daughter Prom

May 2 – Kid Fish

All Flower Mound Police Department events are also canceled indefinitely. This includes the Citizens Police Academy, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event, Child Safety Seat Inspections and Digital Child ID Kit events.

The May Concerts in the Park series will be postponed until September, as will the new Art in the Park Festival, which was supposed to make its debut this spring.

Parks are open, playgrounds closed

On Tuesday, the town also put out a reminder for residents about how to safely use parks and open spaces.

“The Town believes many parks, trails and open spaces can continue to be used in a safe manner that allows people to enjoy the mental and physical health benefits these spaces provide,” the news release said. “In all instances, we recommend people follow local, state, and national ordinances and guidelines regarding the use of these spaces.”

The town intends to keep parks, trails and open spaces accessible as long as it is safe to do so.

“The Town’s parks, trails and open spaces have always served as places where people can find respite and seek peace and restoration. During this time of uncertainty, these places are needed now more than ever,” the news release said. “Please do your part to use them in a way that respects others and public health guidance.”

The town encourages all park and trail users to follow these recommendations: