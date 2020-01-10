Flower Mound preparing for first Art in the Park Festival

Vendor applications are now open for the town of Flower Mound’s first Art in the Park Festival on May 9 at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road.

In partnership with Keep Flower Mound Beautiful, the Art in the Park Festival will feature live performances, local artwork, a special art treasure hunt, a recycled fashion show, hands-on activities and much more, according to a news release from the town.

To exhibit your artwork during the event, fill out a vendor application form. Vendors can rent booth space beginning at $50. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 17. For more information, contact Community and Cultural Arts Programming Coordinator at [email protected]