Pick up your personalized items from Kids Kastle later this month

Residents who have personalized tiles, paver stones and fence pickets at Kids Kastle can pick them up later this month before the Highland Village playground is demolished.

Kids Kastle and the plaza area at Unity Park, 2200 Briarhill Boulevard, is closed until summer for reconstruction, according to a news release from the city. The existing Kids Kastle will be demolished and a new community-designed play area will be constructed.

The city will hold pick up events at Unity Park in the parking area in front of K-9 Kastle dog park on the following dates:

Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 27 through Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When you drive up to the parking lot during those times, a staff member will ask for the information on your personalized item and retrieve it for you, according to a city news release. The city would also like to hear from residents their stories about working on the original build and their memories at Kids Kastle, and staff and volunteers can record those stories to preserve the memories.