Easter Sunrise Service on The Flower Mound canceled

The Flower Mound Foundation, Summit Club, and Women of Flower Mound regretfully announced last week that this year’s Easter Sunrise Service on The Flower Mound has been canceled.

“With the current restrictions on gatherings and the growing realization that the current situation will not improve quickly, the organizations decided to cancel the service,” the announcement said.

Easter is scheduled for April 12 this year. Social distancing guidelines and gathering restrictions are expected to still be in place then because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most, if not all, local churches are conducting their Sunday services via video online.

The Easter Sunrise Service has been a tradition in Flower Mound since 1974, with 2,000 people or more meeting on the top of The Flower Mound at sunrise each year on Easter Sunday. This is the first time the service has been canceled for anything other than rain.

However, as in previous years, the crosses are being raised on The Flower Mound and community members are allowed to visit The Mound, 2400 Flower Mound Road, over the coming weeks for reflection at the crosses. Everyone should adhere to all current guidelines for social distancing.