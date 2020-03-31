Speedway to host blood drive

Texas Motor Speedway, Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter and The NASCAR Foundation will host a large American Red Cross blood drive all day Wednesday.

The national blood supply is in a shortage that is getting worse because of the coronavirus pandemic, so healthy residents are encouraged to make a donation during the event. The blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Lone Star Condominium Clubhouse, 3575 Lone Star Circle.

Click here to register.

The NASCAR Foundation has committed support to the American Red Cross North Texas Region to help continue its lifesaving mission in North Texas due to this pandemic. Donations to The NASCAR Foundation can be made here.

“The NASCAR Foundation is working with local and national charities to help provide support for families that have been impacted by the pandemic,” said Nichole Krieger, Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation. “Through a partnership with Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter and Texas Motor Speedway, response efforts will focus on helping the American Red Cross in this local community.”